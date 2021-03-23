Pompeii Residents Choked To Death Within 15 Minutes Of Volcano Eruption In 79 AD: Study

A new study suggests that all lives in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii were lost in just 15 minutes of Mount Vesuvius's volcanic eruption in 79 AD, about 2,000 years ago. According to a study, which was published in the journal Scientific Reports, most of the residents died after inhaling toxic gasses that were released from Mount Vesuvius after the eruption. Scientists believe that the toxic cloud of smoke that covered Pompeii on the day of volcanic eruption may have killed most residents in the Roman city, contradicting the earlier claims that most people died from the lava.

According to the study, the toxic cloud of smoke containing carbon dioxide and volcanic ash covered the city for more than 15 minutes, which probably led to death from asphyxiation. Scientists have said that clouds of smoke are more dangerous than lava because they can travel faster and can reach temperatures up to 900 degrees Celsius. Researchers said that survival in Pompeii would have been possible if the cloud of toxic smoke lasted for only a few minutes, unlike at Herculaneum, which was closer to Mount Vesuvius.

According to previous studies, more than 2,000 people may have died during the volcanic eruption. People living in Herculaneum would have instantly died by the shower of volcanic rocks and other melting materials that comes along with lava. However, most people in Pompeii would have choked to death because of the fast-moving clouds of smoke containing toxic gasses, the study said.

Scientists discover remains

Earlier, at the same site, scientists excavated the skeletal remains of a wealthy man and his male slave who fell victim to the eruption of Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago. According to a release by the Italian culture ministry, archaeologists predicted that the temperature in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii reached higher than 500 degrees Celsius that charred the bodies. One of the men appeared to be 23 years old at the time of the calamity and the other nearly 18 years of age.

(Image Credit: Unsplash)