The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, during a private meeting with Slovakian Jesuits, on September 12, said that some people wanted him to die following his recent intestinal surgery. During his meeting at the capital of Slovakia, Francis acknowledged his increasingly vocal conservative critics had held a prayer for his bad health when he was admitted to a hospital for surgery of his large intestine. He said their nasty comments were the work of the devil. The statement from the Bishop of Rome was published by the Jesuit journal La Civilta Cattolica on Tuesday, almost 10 days after the meeting was held in Bratislava. The journal is best known for its publishing transcript of Francis’ closed-door meetings with his fellow Jesuits when he's on the road.

According to the journal, the answer from Francis came after a priest asked him how he was feeling following large intestine surgery. It is worth noting that the Bishop of Rome underwent surgery in July to remove a 33-centimetre (13 inches) chunk of his large intestine. "Still alive," Francis quipped. "Even though some wanted me dead. I know there were even meetings among priests who thought the pope was in worse shape than what was being said. They were preparing the conclave." "Patience! Thank God I’m well," added Pope. According to the journal, his comment reflects the intense interest in his health.

Pope feels frustrated when some Italian media began speculating his resignation

Pope also described how some media speculated about what would happen if his health condition deteriorated during the surgery. Journal claimed that the Bishop of Rome sometimes felt frustrated when some Italian media began speculating that Francis might resign and pointed out the need for norms to regulate a second retired pope. Pope has previously said resigning "didn't even cross his mind.” "I personally might merit attacks and insults because I’m a sinner, but the church doesn’t deserve this; it’s the work of the devil,” he said. "Yes, there are priests even who make nasty comments about me. Sometimes I lose my patience, especially when they make judgments without entering into a real dialogue. You can’t do anything with that," added Pope Francis.

