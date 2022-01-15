Pope Francis Admits He Can't Go Out Unnoticed Like Before After Being Caught On Camera

Catholic church head, Pope Francis has acknowledged the fact that he can not go outside without being observed like he did before becoming Pope. The sovereign of the Vatican City State was captured on camera on his unannounced visit to a Rome record shop earlier this week. Francis was seen exiting the shop by Javier Martinez-Brocal, who is the director of the Rome Reports news agency, in footage that went viral and was even covered by the Vatican publication L'Osservatore Romano.

The Pope stated that it was poor luck that there was a journalist waiting for someone on the taxi line after they had taken all of the safeguards. As per the reports of AP News, Martinez-Brocal wrote a note to the Pope explaining that he wasn't a paparazzo and was mourning that Francis can no longer walk around unobserved. When Martinez-Brocal filmed the event, Francis stated that he was simply doing his job as a journalist, even if it placed the "Pope in jeopardy."

Pope Francis misses being able to go for walks

Francis also said that the thing he misses the most after becoming the Pope is not being able to go for walks as he used to in Buenos Aires, according to AP News. Pope Francis, whose real name is Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio was noted for using public transportation, rather than the expensive cars that his fellow cardinals used to visit churches. In 2013, he was named Pope.

Francis had warned the shop owners at a prior encounter at the Vatican that he would come to visit and bless the shop and had arrived unexpectedly on Tuesday. The shop owner Tiziana Esposito stated that when he entered the shop, it was an incredible encounter and he blessed the shop as he promised.

Francis was a regular customer

Co-owner Danilo Genio claims that Francis is a regular customer who came in whenever he was in Rome for meetings at the Vatican. He stated that whenever he travelled to Rome to visit the Vatican, he would first come here to buy some gifts, according to AP News. Francis, who grew up listening to opera on the radio and enjoys tango, Mozart, and Wagner, made no purchases this time.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP