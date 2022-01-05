Pope Francis Calls For Simplified Adoption Procedures During His Public Address

As he presided over his first general audience of the New Year on Wednesday, Pope Francis called for simplified adoption procedures and urged couples to have more children. He spoke along with supporters that underscored his call for a less-clericalized Catholic Church. For the first time, instead of a shrouded monsignor, a layman and a nun offered the English and Spanish translations of Francis' monthly catechism instruction, a modest but momentous move for the Vatican, reported the Associated Press (AP).

Pope encourages couples who are unable to have children to consider adoption

To overcome the "demographic winter" in most of the West, Francis reiterated his call for couples to have more children. He also encouraged couples who are unable to have children to consider adoption. "This kind of choice is among the highest forms of love, and of fatherhood and motherhood. "How many children in the world are waiting for someone to take care of them!" Pope said as per AP. He advocated for the streamlining of adoption procedures so that the dreams of so many children in need of a family and so many people who want to devote themselves to love can be realised.

At the Wednesday general audience, Vatican monsignors from the secretariat of state have always supplied the summary translations. The clerics read the French, German, Portuguese, Arabic, Polish, and Italian translations on Wednesday. Starting Wednesday, "men and women, religious and lay employees of many dicasteries of the Roman Curia will be present at the General Audience for the reading of greetings in several languages," the Vatican stated as per AP. During his nearly nine-year pontificate, Francis has frequently attacked the aspect of Catholic culture that elevates priests and urged for the "people of God" to be given their due in the church.

He has urged more women to serve in leadership roles, and has nominated a few women religious to key positions in the Vatican, albeit none of them leads a Vatican congregation. He is now leading a two-year global consultation of Catholic laity to better understand the needs and desires of ordinary believers and how the church might better serve them. Francis' catechism lesson centred on the image of Joseph, "foster father," of Jesus with the novelty of non-priests reading the two translations.

(With inputs from AP)

