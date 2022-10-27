Pope Francis Claims Pornography ‘weakens Soul’, Urges Priests, Nuns To Avoid Such Vices

Vatican's pontiff Pope Francis on Monday derided those who watched pornography, claiming that it was the vices of the Catholics, popes, and nuns. "Pornography is a vice that has so many people, so many lay people, so many lay women, and also priests and nuns," said Pope Francis, according to reports. He asked the new generation of seminarians who consumed digital information and excessively used social media to refrain from behaviour that must be avoided. Furthermore, the pope encouraged fellow Catholics to delete pornographic material from their phones "so they won't have the temptation in hand."

"And I'm not just talking about criminal pornography like that of child abuse, where you see cases of abuse in vivo: this is already degeneration. But some 'normal' pornography," Pope Francis reportedly said. Pornography "weakens the soul," making room for the devil, he added.

While he acknowledged that the digital world demonstrates progress in science and technology, and felicitated modern communication, the pope admitted that "It's not my world." He warned about the dangers and distractions such as music that he described as getting in the way of work and slow progress. Francis echoed Vatican's May 1989 memo that stated that "softcore" pornography can "desensitize people." At the time, the charged had urged parents, educators, young people, religious groups and other organizations to curb pornography's influence on youngsters.

Pope Francis asks young to 'save the planet'

During his visit to Assisi, the birthplace of his namesake saint who was close to nature, pope Francis earlier asked the youngsters to demonstrate “courage” and abandon the use of fossil fuels. He noted that the older generations didn't know how to protect the planet and secure peace and pinned his hopes on the efforts of the young in working to save the planet, the Associated Press reported. A world economy that expresses “a new vision of the environment and the Earth" was now needed, the pontiff said. “There are many people, businesses, and institutions that are making an ecological conversion. We need to go forward on this road and do more,” he added. “Now is the time for new courage in abandoning fossil fuels to accelerate the development of zero- or positive-impact sources of energy,” Francis said. Further, he told the young people, “Our generation has left you with a rich heritage, but we have not known how to protect the planet and are not securing peace.”