Pope Francis Condemns Drone Attack On Iraqi PM's House, Calls It 'vile Act Of Terrorism'

On Tuesday, Pope Francis denounced the assassination attempt against Iraq's Prime Minister as a "vile act of terrorism" and stated that he hopes for peace in the country. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, sent Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi a telegram expressing Francis' sympathy and prayers for al-Kadhimi's family and those injured in the recent drone strike on the PM's residence. "In condemning this vile act of terrorism, His Holiness once more expresses his confidence that with the blessing of the highest God, the people of Iraq will be confirmed in wisdom and strength in pursuing the path of peace through dialogue and fraternal solidarity," the telegram stated as reported by The Associated Press (AP).

Although a top Iranian general visited Baghdad on Tuesday and stated Tehran had nothing to do with the attack. This comes after an Iraqi army general accused Iran-backed militias behind it. Notably, Francis had met with al-Kadhimi during his visit to Iraq in March to preach a message of peaceful cooperation in the country. This was Pope's first-ever papal visit to the country, reported the news agency. Meanwhile, on Sunday, November 7, the United States also strongly condemned the drone attack al-Kadhimi's residence. "We are relieved to discover that the Prime Minister has not been harmed. This apparent act of terrorism was directed at the centre of the Iraqi state, which the United States strongly condemns," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price was quoted as saying by news agency Sputnik.

A rocket hit Iraqi PM's residence on November 7

The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, termed the attack as an instigation to rebellion linked with "foreign think tanks". According to Al Arabiya, during the drone strike early Sunday, a rocket hit the house of the Iraqi Prime Minister. The Prime Minister and several of his security guards were mildly hurt, reported the broadcaster. The report also stated that heavy gunfire was also exchanged near Baghdad's Green Zone and the drone believed to have been involved in the attack was intercepted. Following the strike, Prime Minister al-Kadhimi announced on Twitter that he was well and urged everyone to be calm and restrained.

(With AP inputs)

Image: AP