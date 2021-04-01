Pope Francis Holds Final Holy Week Services, Skips Last Supper Rite

Pope Francis on April 1 conducted Holy Week's morning mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, although he skipped the services that commemorate Jesus Christ's Last Supper with his apostles. According to Associated Press, the Vatican's dean of the College of Cardinals presided over the mass instead of the Vatican’s main Holy Thursday service. It is being speculated that the Sovereign of the Vatican City State, Pope Francis may have delegated the service as he has been suffering from sciatica, a chronic condition and pain in the hip that made it challenging for him to stand during the mass that led him to skip many services.

The pontiff would have otherwise visited a prison or refugee center for the Holy Thursday service, which involves a foot-washing ritual that symbolizes the will to serve Jesus. But this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the foot-washing ceremony was cancelled but Pope managed to bless oils that will be later used for church sacraments. Vatican's Holy Week event was held in a limited capacity with a mask mandate after a series of masses were cancelled due to the surging COVID-19 cases across all of Europe. However, offering a homely, the pontiff offered a personal memory of hearing a confession from a nun and asked he rto pray for him.

“She paused for a moment and seemed to be praying, then told me, ‘The Lord will certainly give you that grace, but make no mistake about it: He will give it to you in his own divine way,'" Francis recalled, according to Associated Press. “This did me much good, hearing that the Lord always gives us what we ask for, but that he does so in his divine way," he added. READ | Germany: Theology professors blast Vatican gay union stance

April salaries slashed

The covid-19 pandemic has thinned out the Vatican services, not only that, the church announced last week that it was facing financial constraints as it ordered a salary cut for its cardinals amid pandemic to avoid the eviction of other employees and rendering them without a job during the tough times. According to a sealed decree that ran on the Vatican’s official website on Wednesday, Pope Francis ordered a 10 percent cut in pay for the Vatican staff’s April salaries as the church’s revenue pummeled. Vatican’s Holy See’s departments are expected to suffer the most, the clerics, although, will be the among the least affected with just 8 percent cut, while the nuns and row rank priests will only face a meager 3 percent slash.