Pope Francis Meets Afghan Refugee Family After Relocating Them To Italy For Child's Care

Pope Francis met an Afghan family in the Vatican, who he had met in a refugee camp during his visit to Greece. He has also helped them to resettle in Italy as the youngest child of the family needed medical care, according to AP. The Vatican has not identified the family and also did not reveal the details of health care needs which the Afghan child needed. Pope Francis on Sunday, December 5, had visited the Greek island of Lesbos to meet migrants at a refugee camp.

Pope Francis meets Afghan family

Pope Francis on Wednesday, 22 December, met the Afghan refugee family at the end of his general audience. Francis called upon European countries to share the responsibility and welcome migrants. He told the European countries to open the “door of the heart”. Pope Francis called upon European countries by saying, “All you need to do is open a door. The door of the heart. Let’s not miss doing it this Christmas”, as per AP.

During his visit to Cyprus and Greece from December 2 to 6, Pope Francis met with refugees at a camp in Lesbos. During his visit, Francis came to know that a one and half year old Afghan boy needed health care. The Vatican has not revealed the details regarding the medical care which was required by the boy and even did not identify the family. The Vatican is working with the Rome based charity, Sant’Egidio charity, which has helped in bringing the first dozen asylum-seekers from Cyprus.

Pope Francis welcomes refugees from Cyprus

The group of refugees who arrived from Cyprus were received by Pope Francis in the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace on Friday, 17 December, reported Vatican News. Francis welcomed the refugees and listened to their stories on his birthday. The people also told him about their journeys from Congo to Brazzaville. As per the Vatican News report, the refugees greeted Pope Francis with a picture showing the migrants crossing the Mediterranean. The group of nearly 10 refugees arrived in Italy with the community of Sant’Egidio. The Holy Father will support the refugees and Sant’Egidio will take care of their integration in Italy.

(Inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)