Pope Francis Refutes 'baseless' Reports Of Resignation; 'thought Never Crossed My Mind'

Shutting all the rumours of his resignation, Pope Francis on Wednesday clarified that he was living a totally normal life and was not thinking of retirement any time soon. As per media reports, while talking to Spanish Radio network COPE, Pope Francis dismissed the reports of him resigning from the position. Francis, 84, recently underwent surgery and amid his rising age and health ailments, some of the reports have suggested that he is likely to step down from his responsibilities.

Pope Francis clears air on resignation

Rubbishing rumours meted out against him, Pope Francis said that the reports were baseless and the thought of retirement hadn't crossed his mind. He also stated that he was almost certain to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November in Glasgow. He also shot down rumours by laying out his complete schedule, which includes travel to Hungary and Slovakia on Sept. 12-15, as well as visits to Cyprus, Greece, and Malta, as well as COP26.



During the conversation, the Pope expressed gratitude to a male Vatican nurse for persuading him to have surgery to remove a portion of his colon rather than prolonging treatment with antibiotics and other medications, as some doctors had recommended. The Pope said, "that guy saved my life. Francis, who was elected Pope in 2013, had surgery on July 4 and stayed in the hospital for 11 days. He had a severe instance of symptomatic di-verticular stenosis, which is when the colon narrows.

Pope displayed 'satisfactory' results post-surgery

Pope Francis was hospitalised on July 4 after suffering a severe narrowing of his large intestine. As per reports, surgeons at Rome's Gemelli Hospital removed almost half of his colon. Following the surgery, the Pope remained under observation and underwent "medical rehabilitation therapy" for optimised recovery.

According to AP, Pope’s surgery was carried out by a 10-person medical team. He underwent an operation for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon, a condition where sac-like pouches protrude from the muscular layer of the colon, leading it to become narrow. It is worth noting that in addition to causing pain, the condition can lead to bloating, inflammation, and difficulty in bowel movement. It tends to affect older people more.

(Image: AP)