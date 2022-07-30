Pope Francis Rejects Resignation Rumours; 'Will Remain Pontiff For As Long As God Allows'

Head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State Pope Francis on Saturday said that he will remain the pontiff for 'as long as God allows,' dismissing the rumours that he was going to resign due to the flurry of health issues. The 85-year-old religious head had cancelled a trip to Africa last week scheduled for July 2-7 citing mobility issues and had later issued a formal apology, stating that he expects his health condition to improve. This had flared the speculations that the Pope might step down in the wake of walking problems.

Pope Francis acknowledges health struggles

Reports emerged that Pope Francis had issued a statement at the meeting of priests in Rome last week that rather than operate, "I'll resign." On July 30, although, the Catholic church leader refuted the claims that he will resign due to his health struggles. Instead, he told Archbishop Roque Paloschi at a gathering of the Bishops from Brazil that resigning from the Holy See "does not cross his mind."

Pope confirmed that he has been battling several health problems but will be continuing his service and wished to live his life "until the end."

The rumours of his resignation intensified after he appointed several new cardinals. Francis, who now says that he did not suggest steeping down, announced that he will visit the central Italian city of L’Aquila in August at the invitation of Pope Celestine V who had stepped down from his role after Benedict XVI resigned in 2013.

At the beginning of this month, The Vatican announced in a statement that Pope Francis had undergone surgery in a hospital in Rome for colon and that he is responding well to the treatment. As he spent nearly two weeks at the hospital, Matteo Bruni, the Vatican spokesman, informed that the catholic head had an operation under general anaesthesia, adding that he had “responded well.” The surgery was performed to treat symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon by at least ten doctors, including Dr Alfieri, known as the pope’s personal health consultant. Shortly in remarks after the surgery, Francis acknowledged the health struggles saying, “Pray in a special way: the pope needs your prayers.”