Pope Francis Says Sex Is A Beautiful Thing, It's 'normal' To Meet People On Tinder

Vatican Pontiff Francis on Friday said that it is normal for people to "use dating apps like Tinder" and meet with potential partners, adding that the Catholic Church’s teaching about sex is “still in diapers.” In a new documentary called The Pope: Answers released this week, Francis said that “sex is one of the beautiful things God gave to human beings." He also normalised the use of dating sites and intimacy.

Francis was addressing a group of people, aged 20 to 25, including Catholics, Christians, atheists, and agnostics. A Muslim asked him questions on a range of topics including sex, masturbation, and disillusionment with the church. Other topics raised in the documentary were the church’s sexual abuse crisis, racism, immigration, abortion and the LGBTQ community. The documentary was recorded in June 2002 and was released on Disney+ on Wednesday.

“To express oneself sexually is something rich,” Pope said in the documentary, according to reports. “Anything that diminishes a true sexual expression diminishes you as well, it renders you partial, and it diminishes that richness. Sex has a dynamic of its own. It exists for a reason. It’s an expression of love," he was quoted as saying.

'It's normal'

During a conversation about pornography, Pope Francis said: “Those who are addicted to pornography are like being addicted to a drug that keeps them at a level that does not let them grow." He continued, addressing the crowd that "to express oneself sexually is something rich. Anything that diminishes a true sexual expression diminishes you as well, it renders you partial, and it diminishes that richness. Sex has a dynamic of its own. It exists for a reason. It’s an expression of love.” He was asked about young people using the Tinder app and meeting each other.

Francis stressed, “It’s normal." “Young people have that eagerness to meet each other, and that’s very good," the pontiff maintained. Pope was questioned by an adult named Celia, who identified as non-binary, whether the Church would allow nonbinary people and the LGBTQ+ community. LGBTQ+ people must be welcomed by the Catholic Church, said Francis in his response.