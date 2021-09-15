Pope Francis Urges Slovakia's Roma To Integrate For A Better Future

Pope Francis on Tuesday spent the third day of his apostolic visit in the East of Slovakia. Pope Francis met Roma in a gesture of inclusion for the socially excluded minority group suffering discrimination, marginalisation and poverty, according to The Associated Press. The Lunik IX settlement in the eastern city of Kosice, which the Pope visited, is home to the country’s Roma residents.

Pope Francis meets Roma

Pope Francis on Tuesday urged Slovakia’s Roma to integrate better into the mainstream. Francis said that Slovakia’s Roma had been subject to "prejudice and harsh judgments, discriminatory stereotypes, defamatory words and gestures" and misunderstandings on the part of the Catholic Church, according to AP. Francis urged the residents to overcome their own prejudices, obstacles and mistrust of the Slovaks for future generations. He urged them to integrate so that their children can have a brighter future.

Pointing out to the children, Pope told the crowd, "their great dreams must not collide with barriers that we have erected. They deserve a well-integrated and free life". He asserted that decisions need to be taken in order to promote, educate the children and give them the opportunity they desire. Francis visit to the Lunik IX settlement in the eastern city of Kosice brought in Slovak police and soldiers. The cops were fencing along the main route into the neighbourhood. Pope Francis is on a four-day visit to Slovakia and Hungary, in a first major outing after his intestinal surgery in July.

According to The Associated Press, Roma has long suffered racism and discrimination in Slovakia and they continue to face hurdles in employment and education. Some Slovaks blame the Roma for crime and Roma distrusting state institutions. Reportedly, during Pope Francis visit, more security presence was witnessed than at any of Francis other stops so that Slovaks could keep the Lunik residents behind the fence.

Image: AP

Inputs from AP