Pope Francis Willing To Visit Canada Amid Calls For Residential Schools Apology

Amid the growing calls for apology from the National Truth and Reconciliation committee over the Catholic church's role in the death and abuse of thousands of indigenous children, Pope Francis has accepted the invitation from the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops to visit Canada. On Wednesday the Pope has agreed for an apostolic journey to Canada "also in the context of the long-standing pastoral process of reconciliation with indigenous people," the Vatican said as per the Guardian. However, the date for the visit has not been finalised yet.

The visit is expected to follow the "long overdue" papal apology that has been called for by the indigenous people and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as reported by The Guardian. Although, there is no formal confirmation of the same. Meanwhile, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Roseanne Archibald has welcomed the arrival of the Pope provided the Vatican accepts accountability for running vicious schools. "I welcome Pope Francis when he arrives...to issue a long-overdue apology to survivors and intergenerational trauma survivors," she said in a statement as reported by The Guardian, adding that the Catholic Church must "acknowledge the responsibility" take accountability for "running institutions of assimilation and genocide." The remarks were echoed by Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme, who said that "rebuilding of relations would follow the apology."

The Canadian government has also formally apologised to the indigenous community in 2008 for the policies and abuses hurled upon the latter for decades. Following this, the Presbyterian, Anglican, and the United Church have also forwarded an apology for their roles in the abuse. However, neither the Catholic Church nor the Pope has so far made an apology after the Saskatchewan First Nation discovered over 700 graves near a former Catholic-run Marieval Indian Residential School about a year ago.

PM Trudeau called First Nations' Chief to apologise

In June, Justin Trudeau's government announced 30 September to be observed as a federal holiday to commemorate the history and legacy of the indigenous residential schools in Tk'emlups te Secwépemc first nation in British Columbia. However, he failed to attend the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation after he was re-elected as the PM because he flew to Tofino, British Columbia with his family.

Trudeau subsequently called Chief Casimir to apologise for not standing by the community on the day, The Guardian reported. He also expressed regret for his choice to travel and pledged to "make things right."

For the unknown, 30 September is PM Trudeau's government-stipulated federal holiday to mourn the death of the children and honour the survivors of the so-called residential schools. As per Canadian Council, the day acknowledges and mourns the oppression, exclusion and anti-indigenous racism that had perpetuated as colonial institutions. It is especially marked in Canada as a holiday after the remains of 215 children and 1,000 unmarked graves from two former residential schools were unearthed in British Columbia.

