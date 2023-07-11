Popular Artworks Of Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí To Go Under Hammer At AstaGuru's Auction

Artworks by iconic western artists, including Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse and Salvador Dalí, will go under the hammer at AstaGuru's upcoming 'International Iconic Masterpieces and Editions' online auction, starting July 20. The two-day auction, showcasing a medley of works by global masters from varied periods of modern art, will present bidders with finely curated selection traversing the rich tapestry of artistic evolution -- from the early 20th-century movements to the ground-breaking artistic expressions in the contemporary era.

Leading the second edition of the international art auction line-up is celebrated Spanish artist Picasso's 1969 figurative work 'Nu Couché'. Executed with a pencil on paper, the artwork, also published in a 1976 book 'Pablo Picasso' by C Zervos, is estimated to be sold at Rs 3.94-Rs 4.98 crore. Picasso's other significant work, portrait of model Benedetta Bianco -- also known as Madam Ricardo Canals -- is estimated to be sold at Rs 12.10-Rs 14 lakh. It is hand signed by the artist.

"The exquisite selection presents a captivating glimpse into the evolution of modern art, spanning from the influential movements of the early 20th century to the present times. It is an extraordinary opportunity for art collectors to acquire works from a remarkable selection of global masterpieces," said Sneha Gautam, senior vice-president (client relations) at AstaGuru auction house, in a statement.

The highlight of the auction is also the famous 1980 sculpture 'Horse Saddled with Time' by surrealist master Dalí. Executed with bronze in 1980, this work blends two significant themes recurrent in his career: horses and clocks. It is offered at an estimated price of Rs 3.68–Rs 4.98 crore.

The legendary artist's 'The Sprint At Evian (Perrier)' (estimated at Rs 46.06-Rs 53.95 lakh) and 'Homage To Terpsichore' (estimated at Rs 9.21-Rs 13.28 lakh) are also featured in the auction. Matisse' 1920 pencil on paper 'Nu Allongé' (Odalisque) (estimated at Rs 65– 75 lakh) and French master Bernard Buffet's 1958 crayon on paper 'Tête De Femme' (estimated at Rs 55.27-66.40 lakh) are also among the highlights of the presentation.

Iconic French artist Renoir's 'Pont Sur La Seine' (Bridge Over The Seine) is also featured in the auction.

Executed with graphite on paper, the iconic subject has captured the imagination of several notable artists who sought to depict the essence of modern life and the significance of architectural elements in art. It will be offered with an estimate of Rs 14-Rs 16 lakhs. The auction presents several works by artists from France, which emerged as a melting pot of modern art and shaped the course of global art history.

Making it to the auction are also works by artist Andy Warhol, one of the most iconic figures of the retro-era. It includes 'Portrait Of Joseph Beuys' (estimated at Rs 1.41-Rs 1.60 crore), 'Jacqueline Kennedy III' (estimated at Rs 20.75-Rs 29.05 lakh), and 'Dog (Cocker Spaniel)' (estimated at Rs 23.30-Rs 25 lakh). The much-anticipated auction, which will conclude on July 22, also features work by noted artists like David Hockney, Fernando Botero, Marc Chagall and Joan Miro.