Portugal Declares 'state Of Contingency' To Tackle Wildfires Caused Due To Heat Wave

Portugal has recorded around 32 outbreaks of forest fires on Sunday and over 2,000 operational agents are still fighting in several municipalities in the country, stated the National Authority for Emergency and Civil Protection. The department further noted that over 639 vehicles and seven aerial vehicles are used to silence the blazes caused by the heat wave in Portugal. Earlier, on Saturday, the Portuguese government declared the ‘state of contingency’ between July 11 and 15.

Additionally, as per ANI, Portuguese Minister of Internal Administration Jose Luis Carneiro said that the declaration is aimed to allow the civil protection department to mobilise “all the means available” to fight the fires since temperatures above 45 degrees are expected in some of the areas. He further explained that weather conditions are expected to further deteriorate worsen due to lack of humidity and dry wind. Moreover, the District Command of Relief Operations of Faro in the Algarve region reported that a man died Sunday morning as a result of a fire in Albufeira in the south of Portugal.

It is to mention that Portugal has long experienced dramatic forest fires and in 2017, the blazes claimed the lives of over 100 people. Heat waves and droughts are also not a rare occurrence in the country. However, climate scientists say all of southern Europe can expect a higher temperature and lower rainfall as a consequence of global warming. Meanwhile, the European Union’s executive arm, the European Commission has said that climate change has the continent facing one of its hardest years for natural disasters such as droughts and wildfires.

96% of Portugal classified as experiencing ‘severe’ drought

At least 96% of Portugal was classified in June as being in either “extreme” or “severe” drought which is the topmost category. Even Portugal's emergency restrictions are in place including police and forest rangers being on permanent standby and will conduct regular patrols. The Portuguese government has also said that the peak fire season is from July to September.

Image: AP (representative)