Portugal May Face Snap Election As Parliament Rejects Budget Proposal

The Portuguese parliament has rejected the minority government’s proposed state budget bill for 2022, a move that has triggered the possibility of a snap election in the country. On Wednesday, left-wing parties Anti-Capitalist Self Bloc (BE) and Old Guard Communist Party (PCP) colluded with the minority Socialist Party government rejecting the budget proposal. This has triggered the possibility of the country’s legislative election being rescheduled to January or February from the original date, that is, Autumn 2023.

With five absentations, the parliament rejected the bill by 117 votes to 108, marking a first since the country adopted democracy. Speaking in the aftermath, incumbent Prime Minister Antonio Costa said that he would not resign and that he pulled all stops to make the budget proposal work. Stressing the economic reform was the administration’s priority, the leader said that a “political crisis” was the last thing that Portugal needed.

“My conscience is clear,” Prime Minister António Costa told lawmakers as reported by AP. “Because I did all I could to make this budget work without adding anything to it that would be to the country’s detriment.”

Snap Elections

As the bill failed to win a conference of the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has warned that he could call an early election. Later, a report in The Guardian stated that new election dates could be announced as early as next week after de Sousa consults representatives from political parties and the President’s council of state.

"If parliament is unable to adopt a budget that's fundamental for the country, it would be positive to hear the voices of the Portuguese people, so they can say what they think about a future assembly," Rebelo de Sousa said Wednesday.

The budget bill proposed income tax cuts for the middle class. It also envisaged more investments into public work so as to pull the country of COVID triggered economic distraught. While Costa also proposed cutting deficit 3.2% of the GDP from 4.3& in 2021, opponents of the bill said that he failed to acknowledge the plight of workers in the country, social security investments amongst others.

Image: AP