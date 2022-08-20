Portugal Opposes Ban On Entry Of Russians Into EU, Says 'penalise War Machine' Not People

Portugal has voiced opposition to the ban on the entry of Russian tourists into the European Union nations. Portugal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated the sanctions imposed against Russia must be aimed to "penalise the Russian war machine" and not the citizens of Russia, ECO reported. The ministry also stated that Portugal will take part in any European-level meeting that might be related to the issue.

Some EU leaders have been calling for a ban on the entry of Russian tourists into the EU nations after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the closure of borders for Western nations. He urged all Western nations to ban entry for all Russians and called it "most important sanctions". In an interview with The Washington Post, Zelenskyy stressed that "the most important sanctions are to close the borders because the Russians are taking away someone else's land." Notably, Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and her Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin have also called for a ban on the entry of Russian nationals into EU nations.

Nations including Finland, Estonia restrict issuance of visas to Russian nationals

Notably, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have stopped giving tourist visas to Russian nationals after Moscow launched an offensive in Ukraine. Finland on Tuesday announced that it will limit the tourist visas for the Russians to just about 10% of the current number. The decision has been announced by Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto and will take effect on September 1. Finland which shares a border with Russia accepts approximately 1,000 visa applications from Russian nationals a day and it now plans to accept only 100 visa applications every day, YLE reported. Pekka Haavisto stated that Foreign Ministry will work with the Interior Ministry to look into issuing humanitarian visas.

Estonia also restricted the issuance of visas to Russian nationals and banned the entry of Russian nationals who have already been issued visas issued by the country. The decision was announced by Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu. Taking to his Twitter handle, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said that Estonia has decided to not allow Russians with Schengen visas issued by Estonia and called on other nations to take similar measures. Estonia's Ministry of External Affairs in a press release announced that the restrictions will not apply to people having long-term residence permits or if they come to visit close relatives as well as Russian diplomats and their families. Furthermore, an exception has been made for Russian students studying in Estonia.

Image: AP