Portugal Sees Alarming Highest-ever Single Day Spike Deep Into Pandemic; 3,669 New Cases

As the Coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, Portugal, on October 24, saw nearly 3,669 new cases, taking the total count to 116,109. According to the epidemiological bulletin of the Directorate-General for Health (DGS), Saturday’s infections set a new record in a single day. The officials informed that the country also saw 21 more deaths related to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 2,297.

Amid the surge in new cases, the number of hospital admissions in Portugal reached 1,455 with nearly 221 patients in intensive care units (ICU). The DGS informed that a total of 57,024 people are under observation and at present, there are 45,970 active infections, which is 1,686 more than that in the past 24 hours. While speaking to international media reporters, Portuguese PM Antonia Costa said that the ‘state of calamity; is the necessary tool at this moment to control the spread of the deadly pandemic.

Costa said, “We have to be aware that this is not a short-term race, it is a marathon and we cannot exclude the need to take any measures at necessary times”.

Portugal imposes new restrictions

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, Portugal’s parliament, earlier this week, had passed a law making it mandatory to wear face masks in may outdoor situations. The law means that anyone aged 10 or older must wear a mask in public spaces whenever it is ‘impractical’ to keep at least a two-metre distance from others. The Portuguese government said that the police will enforce the measure and failure to comply entails a fine up to 500 euros.

According to reports, the Portuguese government had also announced that it is banning people from travelling between countries on the weekend of Halloween and All Saint’s Day. The travel restriction from midnight October 30 to midnight November 3 is aimed at discouraging family gatherings, which are blamed for most of the country’s new infections. Further, the government also declared a day of national mourning on November 2 for COVID-19 victims.

