Portugal Teen Finds Message In Bottle That Travelled Over 3,800 Km, Check Note Here

In what seems to be an unbelievable narrative, a teenager residing in Portugal found a message in a battle that had travelled across the Atlantic from a Vermont teen. According to the Boston Globe, 17-year-old Christian Santos was spearfishing in the waters of Azores, an archipelago in the mid-Atlantic, when he came across a crumpled plastic bottle that is believed to have travelled more than 2,400 miles. Later, a look into the note placed inside revealed that it was tossed into the water by a 13-year-old near Rhode Island.

'It is thanksgiving

“It is Thanksgiving. I am 13 and visiting family in Rhode Island. I am from Vermont,” read the message written inside the bottle with an orange marker.

According to Associated Press, Christian along with her mother Molly Santos also tried to trace down the American teen. For this purpose, Molly shared the picture of the bottle along with the message on Facebook. Additionally, she also sent an email to the address mentioned in the note but hasn’t any reply as yet. Meanwhile, netizens joined in with one user jokingly pretending to be the Vermont teen. "Oh that bottle went far", he wrote. Another added, "one should know not to dump rubbish in the ocean." Yet another user wished the mother-son duo 'best of luck' and wrote, "hope you find him".

In a similar incident, a British man had found a message in a bottle on a beach in Jersey from 82 years ago that asked the finder to 'send a photograph'. Nigel Hill, 55, found the bottle at Bel Royal on Channel Island while he was walking his dog. According to the reports, the note was dated September 5, 1938, and was written on a cardboard placed inside a bottle by a man named John Stapleford and had miraculously survived 82 years in the sea. It said to 'communicate with a photograph' to an address 245 miles away in Barnet, Hertfordshire.

Nigel told the media that he was taking a walk along the beach with the dog and spotted a message bottle that looked interesting. He said that he immediately noticed a note inside the bottle and had to, unfortunately, smash the bottle in order to get the note.

Image: Christian Santos/MollySantos/Facebook