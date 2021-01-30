Portuguese Parliament Approves Bill To Legalise Euthanasia; President's Nod Awaited

Portuguese parliament on Friday approved the final wording of legislation allowing euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill and gravely injured people. The bill to allow euthanasia was passed in the parliament with lawmakers voting 136-78 in favour of the legislation. The bill will now go to the president for final approval before it can become law. Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who recently won re-election, will have the option to either pass the bill or veto it or send it for review.

If the president decides to veto the bill, the parliament can override it by revoting on the legislation. The president will decide in the coming weeks on whether to pass the bill or block it. Earlier last month, Spanish lawmakers passed legislation to make euthanasia and medically-assisted suicide legal in the country.

Legal status of euthanasia elsewhere

With the recent passage of the legislation in the parliament, Portugal takes a step closer towards making voluntary euthanasia legal for terminally ill patients and people with untreatable injuries. Euthanasia is undertaken when a doctor administers a lethal drug into a patient at the latter's request, while medically-assisted suicide is when the patient takes the lethal drug under the supervision of medical staff. Euthanasia is legal in countries such as the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, while medically-assisted suicide is legal in Switzerland, Germany, and some US states.

The Supreme Court of India in 2018 passed a historic judgement allowing passive euthanasia for patients on life support. Passive euthanasia is when doctors take off the life support at the request of the patient or family members after a specially constituted medical board gives consent for it. Advocates of voluntary euthanasia argue that people should have the right to die, which is the basis for many of these court rulings and laws in countries where euthanasia or medically-assisted suicide is legal.

(Image Credit: AP)