Prague Gives Moscow Ultimatum As Diplomatic Spat Escalates; Warns 'will expel More Envoys'

The Czech government on Wednesday gave Moscow an ultimatum, warning that it will expel more Russian diplomats unless the 20 Czech nationals ejected from Russia were allowed to return to work within a day. Calling Russia's move "unacceptable," the foreign minister of the Czech Republic demanded that Russia must reverse its decision on expulsion of the Czech envoys or face further tit-for-tat expulsions. Furthermore, Jakub Kulhanek summoned Russian ambassador Aleksandr Zmeyevsky to Prague as he demanded an explanation for what he called Russia's “inappropriate reaction", the local press reported. Czech nationals ejected from Russia should be allowed to return to work by noon on Thursday, Kulhanek said in a press conference. He added, that he informed the Russian ambassador that The Russian Federation has time until 12:00 tomorrow to allow all the expelled diplomats back to the Czech Embassy in Moscow.

"If the diplomats are not allowed to back to Moscow then immediately tomorrow afternoon, I will decide on a reduction of the numbers of employees at the Russian Embassy in Prague, in a way to match the current state of the Czech Embassy in Moscow," Kulhanek told reporters. He continued that due to the excessively high number of staffers at the Russian embassy in Prague, the Czech's action “by no means” impacted the Russian embassy but Russia's expulsion of Czech diplomats had "paralyzed" its embassy in Moscow. Furthermore, Kulhanek reiterated Prague's Thursday afternoon deadline "to enable the return of all Czech expelled diplomats to the Czech embassy in Moscow.”

At loggerheads over Russia's alleged spying role

The Czech Republic and Russia have been at loggerheads over Russia's alleged spying role in a deadly 2014 explosion at a Czech arms depot, which killed two people. The country linked two Russian diplomats suspected of carrying out a nerve agent attack in the UK in 2018 with the blast. Czech said that its intelligence unit identified at least 18 Russian diplomats in Czech as being intelligence operatives, as it asked the said diplomats to leave Prague immediately on April 19. Moscow expelled as many as 20 Czech Embassy employees in retaliation, as it called the Czech's move a "hostile act". While The Czech republic gave Russian envoys 48 hours to exit the country, Moscow threatened the Czech to leave within 24 hours as tensions between the two nations escalated.