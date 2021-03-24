Prince Ernst Of Hanover Handed Suspended Jail Sentence In Austria For Attacking Police

Prince Ernst August of Hanover on Tuesday was sentenced to a ten-month suspended jail term by Wels Regional Court in Austria for attacking a police officer and misconduct in Europe. The Guelph prince was in a state of intoxication when he attacked the police officers several times and threatened to kill the local employees working on his property, local German press RND reported. The 67-year-old appeared before the prosecutor on March 23 in a court hearing wherein he issued a public apology for his behaviour. The judge, however, addressed the prince as ‘Herr Hannover’ as titles of nobility in Austria are banned under an annulment law and pronounced his sentence saying that there are no celebrity bonuses nor disadvantages for his name for the verdict.

In addition to the 10-month sentence, the Austrian court evicted the German prince from his previous place of residence, Upper Austrian Almtal for at least 3 years. The former had occupied the property for nearly 50 years and called the verdict “unthinkable”. Moreover, the public prosecutor condemned the royal’s misconduct, which the eyewitnesses alleged erupted out of rage and his short temperament. The prince was accused of violent behaviour as he attacked civilians and the police and had attempted to reach out for an object in the likeness of a weapon, the sources of local German broadcasters gathered. The Australian police were summoned to the scene of chaos by the local inhabitants, who arrived at the idyllic Upper Austrian property and identified the aggressor as Ernst August.

A police officer who delivered testimony as an eye witness told the prosecutor that Ernst August had “hit him in the face”. Another officer stated that the german Prince, in a state of drunkenness, had grabbed him by the head and knocked him to the ground. He attacked either officer with a knife sharpener, a witness told the court. Further, the Prince Ernst August of Hanover threatened the police officers saying that he will “call his mercenaries” and get them killed. An officer told the judge that the Prince threatened his family.

Prince 'ready to pay' for damages

The incident, that had first occurred on the night of July 15 last year, was followed by a prelude of other acts after a gun ban was imposed on the Guelph prince. He eventually, one other time, hurled abusive remarks and profanity against a woman policewoman officer deployed at his property, according to the indictment. He also threatened to assault her with a baseball bat while boarding a taxi one other time, the police officer and a single mother told the prosecutor. The great-grandson of the last German emperor also injured a police officer in Grünau or in Scharnstein [Gmunden district] when caught intoxicated and under the heavy influence of medication.

Guelph Prince’s two defense lawyers Malte Berlin and Otto Dietrich told the judge that the prince was “ready to pay” for the damages, was apologetic, and regretted his behaviour. ‘The Guelph Prince announced that he would make use of his right to refuse to testify,’ a lawyer told the judge, according to the court document accessed by German broadcaster Salzburg. The court handed the German royal jail term and restricted his access to the Cumberland Foundation properties, including his residence in Auerbach estate in Grünau for an indefinite period of time.

(Image Credit: AP)