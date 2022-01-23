Prominent Turkey Journalist Sedef Kabas Detained For Insulting Erdogan On Live TV

A well-known Turkish journalist Sedef Kabas has been imprisoned after a Turkish court ordered, for allegedly disrespecting the nation's President. Kabas has been accused of using an insulting proverb against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which she uttered live on an opposition-associated TV channel. She was detained in Istanbul on Saturday, and a judge ordered her to be held in custody pending her trial. The charge entails a punishment of one to four years in jail. However, she denies the accusation, BBC reported.

On the live Tele1 channel, Kabas stated, “There is a very famous proverb that says that a crowned head becomes wiser. But we see it is not true. A bull does not become king just by entering the palace, but the palace becomes a barn," as per the BBC. Apart from this, she has later posted the saying on Twitter. Kabas' comments drew a lot of attention on social media and prompted a lot of criticism from Turkish politicians. Further, insulting the president is a criminal offense in Turkey.

Sedef Kabas faced criticism for her live TV remarks

In addition to this, Fahrettin Altun, Erdogan's chief spokesperson, called her remarks "irresponsible." Taking Twitting Altun wrote, "A so-called journalist is blatantly insulting our President on a television channel that has no goal other than spreading hatred!"

According to ANI, the statement was also labelled as immoral and stupid by Omer Celik, the press secretary for the ruling Justice and Development Party.

Furthermore, Kabas stated in court that she had no intention of insulting the president. Merdan Yanardag, the editor of the Tele1 station, slammed Kabas' detention. He added that Kabas' imprisonment at 2 a.m. for a proverb is unacceptable. "This stance is an attempt to intimidate journalists, the media and society", citing the editor, BBC reported.

Erdogan served as Prime Minister for 11 years until he was being elected as the President of Turkey in August 2014, albeit in a purely ceremonial role. His silence of critics has created concern overseas, leading to tense ties with the European Union, which has hampered Turkey's membership aspirations. It is worth noting that since Erdogan's election, thousands of individuals have been prosecuted for insulting him.

(Image: AP/ Twitter@SedefKabas)