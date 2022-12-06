Protest Erupts In Greece After Police Shoot 16-yr-old For Fleeing Without Paying For Fuel

In response to the police killing of a Roma teenager on Monday, violent demonstrations erupted in Greece's second-largest city. These protests took place after a teenager, who reportedly filled up his car at a petrol station and then left without paying, was shot dead by police following a chase. As per the Euronews report, one police officer has been accused of shooting the 16-year-old Roma youngster in the head. As the boy was being treated at a hospital in Thessaloniki, the accused officer was detained and suspended from duty, according to the police in the second-largest city in Greece.

Before daybreak on Monday, December 5, the event happened outside of Thessaloniki. As per the Euronews report, authorities stated that a gas station worker reported that the teenager had not paid a charge for 20 euros after filling the fuel, which led to officers from a motorcycle patrol pursuing the boy's pickup vehicle.

Protest against the shooting of the 16-year-old Roma teen

On Monday night, 1,500 people participated in a protest march in the centre of Thessaloniki that was organised by left-wing and anarchist organisations. Police were attacked with Molotov cocktails and some demonstrators smashed shops. Furthermore, police also used tear gas and shock grenades on the protesters.

According to the Associated Press report, six individuals were arrested by the police after the march was over.

Before that demonstration, roughly a hundred Roma men blocked a key road outside the hospital where the teen was being treated with barricades and lit garbage cans on fire. Further, demonstrators outside the hospital were dispersed by the police using tear gas and stun grenades.

A peaceful protest march against the teen's shooting and an earlier event in which a Roma man was also shot after a police chase, was also attended by several hundred people in central Athens. The protesters in the capital of Greece were carrying placards that read, “They shot them because they were Roma.” Following the demonstration, there were several brief altercations with the police.

Meanwhile, human rights advocates and members of the Greek Roma minority frequently accuse the government of discriminating against Roma. In recent years, numerous Roma men have engaged in altercations with police while reportedly trying to avoid being arrested for breaking the law, leading to fatal shootings or serious injuries.

According to the Associated Press report, the young man who was hurt was not given a name, but family members said he belonged to the Roma community. Police said that an internal investigation was ongoing and that the 34-year-old officer who was detained on suspicion of shooting the minor had been suspended. The detained cop has been scheduled to testify before a public prosecutor on attempted manslaughter accusations on Tuesday.

(Image: AP)