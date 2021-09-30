Putin And Erdogan Meet In Sochi, Discuss Bilateral Ties And Global Cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, September 29 discussed cooperation on international issues and hailed the bilateral ties between both nations in a summit in Sochi. According to the official statement released by the Russian president’s office, Putin noted that Russia-Turkey cooperation in the face of international issues has been successful. The Russian President even pointed to the efforts in coordination of positions on Syria and Libya.

Putin said, “I am delighted that our relations continue to develop and are progressing in a positive manner. Our related agencies are working with each other on a regular basis and in all spheres.”

“Our talks are sometimes not easy, but their outcome is always positive. Our agencies have learned to find compromises that benefit both parties,” he added.

Putin also assessed the work done by the Russian-Turkish centre to monitor the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh and said that it served to elevate the stability and reconciliation in the region. While the Russian leader also emphasized the successful work of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline. TurkStream continues to operate even amid a turbulent situation in the European gas market. He said, “In this connection, I would like to thank you once again for your consistent stand on the construction of this gas pipeline system, which meets the interests of the Turkish people and Russia.”

Leaders take note of work at nuclear power station

According to the statement released by Putin’s office, he and Erdogan also noted the work on the Akkuyu nuclear power station is proceeding according to the schedule. The nuclear power plant is in the Turkish province of Mersin. In response to Putin, Erdogan noted the progressive development in other aspects including military, trade, economic and political ties between Turkey and Russia. The Turkish President even said that peace in Syria is largely dependent on cooperation between Moscow and Ankara.

Erdogan said, “It is notable that Turkish-Russian relations, including political, economic, trade, military and defence, as well as industrial ties, are progressing, which is obvious."

"Despite a minor decline in our mutual trade, they are moving forward positively. I believe that we will continue developing in these spheres, boosting our relations and attaining our good goals,” he added.

