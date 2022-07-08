Putin Offers Condolences Over Shinzo Abe's Death, Lauds His Work For Russia-Japan Ties

As former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe succumbed to his injuries after he was shot at in Nara, Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences in a message to his mother and wife. Putin said that a "criminal has claimed the life of a prominent statesman" who headed the Japanese government for a long time. He stressed that Shinzo Abe "did a lot" to enhance "good-neighbourly" ties between Japan and Russia, TASS reported citing message published on Kremlin website.

Putin said that he had regular contact with former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in which he demonstrated his "personal and professional qualities." He emphasized that the "bright memory" of Shinzo Abe will continue to remain in the hearts of the people who knew the former Japanese Prime Minister. He wished that his family members and people get the strength and courage to face the "irretrievable loss," as per the TASS report. Notably, the last meeting between Vladimir Putin and Shinzo Abe was held in Osaka in 2019. Furthermore, the two leaders held the last telephonic conversation on August 31, 2020. During the phone call, Vladimir Putin thanked Shinzo Abe for his cooperation in ties between Russia and Japan.

Kremlin 'deeply saddened' over death of Shinzo Abe: Peskov

Meanwhile, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that they are "deeply saddened" over the death of Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, TASS reported. He said that Russia "resolutely condemns" the attack on Shinzo Abe. He called Abe a "patriot of Japan" who always stood for the interests of his country and called for diplomatic solutions. He added, "This is why he had very good relations with President Putin." Dmitry Peskov offered "deepest condolences" to the people of Japan.

Shinzo Abe no more

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe succumbed to his injuries after he was shot at in Nara while delivering a speech ahead of Sunday’s election. Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister passed away at the age of 67 after he was shot by a man from behind at around 11:30 am (local time) in Nara, Kyodo News reported. After being shot, he was airlifted to the hospital for treatment, however, the doctors later pronounced him dead. The Japanese police arrested the suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, at the scene of the attack on suspicion of attempted murder. As per the news report, Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old man was formerly a member of the Maritime Self-Defence Force.

Image: AP