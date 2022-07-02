Putin Warns Sweden & Finland Against Hosting NATO's 'military Contingents, Infrastructure'

In a renewed threat to US-led military alliance NATO against bringing its troops on "Russia's doorstep," President Vladimir Putin said that Sweden and Finland could go ahead and join NATO but Moscow would "respond in kind" if they acted host to the alliance's military forces or infrastructure. Putin condemned NATO’s “imperial ambitions” and accused the defense bloc of asserting its “supremacy” under the commands of hegemonial United States via the Ukraine.

Speaking at Foreign Intelligence Service’s head office on the 100th anniversary of Russia’s illegal intelligence, Putin also said that the US and its allies cynically used Ukraine in its geopolitical game. The "so-called collective West deflects from the fact that there is no alternative to the model of liberal globalism and hegemony will collapse," Putin said. US-style world order resembles 'neocolonialism' where rights of other nations "are simply trampled on".

Putin cited the examples, noting "fate of many countries" in the Middle East, Libya, and other regions as well as millions of people in Ukraine. He further added that the tactic of flaring the conflict by pumping more weapons in Ukraine is aimed at "containing Russia" and "stopping its development at a fast pace." He also emphasised that the multipolar world order is evolving globally.

'We don't have problem..': Putin

"With Sweden and Finland, we don't have the problems that we have with Ukraine. They want to join NATO, go ahead," Putin said at a state press conference. He also clarified that Finland and Sweden are different from Ukraine. Russia's President reiterated that Ukraine's armed forces have been carrying out an ethnic genocide against the people of Donbass and Russian speaking population for which Russia reponded with military intervention. "We have no such problems or issues in Sweden and Finland," he said.