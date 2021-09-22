Rafael Nadal Pledges To Help Victims Of La Palma Volcanic Eruption; Sends 'Big Hug'

Rafael Nadal on September 22 took to social media to send a heartfelt message of support amidst the La Palma volcanic eruption on one of Spain's Canary Islands. Since September 19, the molten lava has continued to spew as residents are evacuated in figures of thousands.

Experts suggest that the eruption of the sparsely populated region, Cumbre Vieja volcano in Spain, releases up to 10,665 tonnes of sulphur dioxide every day. The eruption is wreaking havoc on the island's economy. So far, 166 structures have been destroyed, and over 5,500 people have been evacuated.

Taking to Twitter, the King Of Clay stated, "Following the news and suffering with the terrible images of the volcano eruption on La Palma and the consequences for so many affected families. Send a big hug to all of you and hopefully, this will end soon. We will try to contribute our grain of sand in due course."

Nadal was born and raised on one of Spain's islands where he resides to this day. The 20-time Grand Slam champion hails from the Balearic Island of Mallorca. He claimed to have been following the bulletin from the Canary Island closely. Currently placed sixth in world rankings, Nadal ended his 2021 season early and has been recuperating from a foot injury. He took to social media platforms to deliver his heartfelt message to thousands displaced and adversely affected by the situation on La Palma.

La Palma volcano continues to wreak havoc

The new vent that erupted on September 20 is still said to be spewing lava, and a cinder cone is already forming around it. The pace of ground deformation appears to be slowing, which might indicate that the eruption is stabilising. In addition, the frequency of earthquakes has reduced too.

Although it is too early to say how long this eruption will persist, Itahiza Dominguez, chief of seismology at Spain's National Geology Institute, told Televisión Canaria that previous eruptions on the Canary Islands lasted weeks or even months.

On La Palma, the most recent eruption occurred 50 years ago and lasted a little over three weeks. In 2011, the Canary Islands' most recent eruption happened underwater, off the shore of El Hierro Island. It lasted a total of five months. Vicente Soler of Spain's Higher Council said that the material looks quite fluid and the lava flows will reach the sea sooner or later. A section of the island's southwest shore is at risk of landslides and rockfalls, according to the Volcano Risk Prevention Plan's scientific committee.