Rare Books Recovered By UK Police After Being Stolen In Mission Impossible Style Burglary

In a massive recovery of critical and irreplaceable books, the MET Police of London has recovered around 200 rare and century-old stolen books which were disappeared from Britain in 2017. The books that were stolen included the works of Galileo Galilei, Isaac Newton and Dante Alighieri, and are worth more than 2.5 million pounds, according to reports.

The books were found buried under the floor of a house in rural Romania according to the report of The Guardian. The massive recovery is an outcome of relentless operation by Police for three years involving raids on 45 addresses across three countries and slapping charges against 13 people.

"Over the past three years the Met has been working in conjunction with officers from the Romanian National Police and Italian Carabinieri, supported by Europol and Eurojust, on the international operation to recover the books and bring the offenders to justice," MET Police, London said in a post.

The books included the first editions of Galileo and Newton, a text by Italian scholar Petrarch, rare versions of Dante and 80 sketches by Spanish painter Francisco de Goya.

The Mission impossible styled burglary

The books were stolen by members of a Romanian gang in January 2017 when they were stored in a transit warehouse in Feltem ahead of their transfer to Las Vegas for a specialist book auction.

The suspects broke into the warehouse by cutting holes in the warehouse roof and rappelled down 12 metres to the ground while avoiding many sensors, the way they show in mission impossible movies. They stole the books in 16 large bags and left through the same way they sneaked in, after a five-hour-long operation.

"These books are extremely valuable, but more importantly they are irreplaceable and are of great importance to international cultural heritage," MET Police said.

The Met investigation identified the suspects involved were part of a Romanian Organised Crime Group (OCG) that were responsible for high-value warehouse burglaries across the UK. The OCG flies members into the UK to commit specific offences and then fly them out of the country shortly afterwards, with the stolen property taken out of the country by other OCG members using different transport methods, MET Police contended.

Court proceedings continue at this time, with 12 individuals having already pleaded guilty and sentencing is due to take place over four days, beginning on Monday, 28 September whereas the thirteenth defendant will be tried in March 2021.

