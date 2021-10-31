'Refined Couple' Steals Rare 215-year-old Wine Bottles Worth Rs 30 Crore In Spain

In a bizarre incident in the early hours of October 27, two guests who gave a hotel staff the impression of being a 'refined' couple, fled away with 45 bottles of wine, including an extremely rare 215-year-old wine bottle valued at $407,000 (Rs 30,495,919) in southwestern Spain. According to Jose Polo, one of the owners of hotel Atrio, the thieves ran away with the expensive set of wine bottles from a complex that housed within it a resort and a two-Michelin-starred restaurants. "They were professionals, they knew exactly what they were doing" Polo, the collector who decided to make the robbery public through a letter to customers and friends, told The Associated Press.

While speaking to the news agency, he described them as 'man and a woman who were speaking fluent English in front of the hotel staff', gave them an impression of a "refined couple". Both of them checked into the hotel and dined at its restaurant.

"They then asked a hotel front desk clerk to serve them more food and when he went to the kitchen — leaving security camera monitors unattended — the man slipped into the cellar and stole the bottles," Polo added. Further, he disclosed that the couple checked out in the early hours of Wednesday after paying the bills with a credit card. Polo said that they left the place with a bag full of expensive wine bottles in a very "polite and professional" manner.

Stolen wine bottles could neither be replaced nor sold on the open market

Unfortunately, none of the hotel staff noticed the valuable collection while they were present at the hotel premises. According to Polo, the collection include valuable 1806 Chateau d’Yquem and at least six other 19th-century bottles from the exclusive Romanee-Conti winemaker in France’s Burgundy region. As per his rough idea, the total value of the stolen bottles is around 30 crores but the "symbolic value" could not be calculated. According to him, the couple must be working for the private player as the stolen bottles could neither be replaced nor sold on the open market.

"There is a hidden market for their exchange"

"Those bottles are very numbered and controlled. That 1806 Yquen is unique; everyone knows it’s ours," he said, adding that industry connoisseurs would notice if they were put up for sale. Meanwhile, a National Police spokeswoman in Caceres told AP that an investigation has been opened into the wine heist. "It is centilitres of a liquid that no one is sure can be consumed. These bottles cannot be sold in a public market, but there is a hidden market for their exchange," said David Remartínez, a food and catering industry critic.

