Amid the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a massive explosion in the Ukraine-controlled Luhansk, was caught on Republic TV's camera on Wednesday, following which a complete evacuation was conducted. The region is said to be just a stone throw away from the Russian rebel-controlled Luhansk. The Ukrainian Army was seen on ground and in the bunkers, and the checkpoints and soviet era buildings were completely deserted. Earlier in the day as well, there were blasts reported in the region. Republic Media Network is the only network in the world to reach the region and bring all the details from the ground.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Monday, had recognised the independence of Ukraine's separatist regions - the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) - further escalating tensions between the two nations.

IEDs used at Warzone to target Journalists

Republic TV's latest exclusive report from Donetsk Centre shows aftermath of the IEDs used to target offices. As per the visuals from the ground, several window panes were seen shattered at all the floors of a media complex. According to an eye witness, the incident took place at 1'o clock, and it did not seem to be a shelling attack. The eyewitness also told Republic Media Network that he thinks that the Ukranian forces specifically targetted journalists by planting a bomb right outside a window of the media complex. The Administration building of the Republican TV Centre at Donetsk also withnessed an IED blast, where all the windows were busted out. This was the second day in a row when IEDs were used at Donetsk. A day earlier, two vehicles were blown up, killing three people.

Meanwhile, Russia has started evacuating its embassy in Kyiv, and Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia on Wednesday as the region braced for further confrontation after President Vladimir Putin received authorisation to use military force outside his country and the West responded with sanctions. Hopes for a diplomatic way out of a new, potentially devastating war in Europe appeared all but sunk as the U.S. and key European allies accused Moscow of crossing a red line on Tuesday in rolling over Ukraine’s border into separatist regions, with some calling it an invasion.

Russia Pledges Strong Response Against US Sanctions

As the United States has imposed severe sanctions on Russia over its aggression in Ukraine, which was criticised by Moscow, the Kremlin has pledged a strong response to US President Joe Biden's announcement of a slew of new sanctions targetting Russian banks and individuals. As per a report by Radio Free Europe, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on February 23 saying that there should be no doubt that sanctions will be met with a strong response.

The US announced sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin, on Monday, February 21, recognised Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent Republics. The White House announced on February 22 that a prospective summit between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin was off the table, for the time being, further dampening hopes for a diplomatic solution to the issue.

