Research: Surge In Scotland's COVID-19 Cases Clearly Linked With Euro 2020 Tournament

A clear link between the surge in the coronavirus cases in Scotland and Euro Cup 2020 has been established. The group of researchers have concluded that there is a clear link between the surge of COVID-19 cases in Scottish people and the Euro 2020 football tournament. The report was published by a group of researchers working at Public health Scotland.

Scotland's COVID-19 surge linked to Euro Cup 2020

The country started observing the rise in the daily COVID-19 figures ever since the tournament was held. There was a concern among officials that the football tournament might become a super spreader event as the stadiums were swamped with huge crowds and COVID-19 precautionary measures were gone for a toll. The latest research has proven the speculations right, as three days after the England v Scotland match took place at the Wembley Stadium, the daily infections peaked in Scotland.



The research proves that more than half of the cases recorded after the tournament were either directly or indirectly connected to the tournament. Some of the infected individuals had either attended the tournament themselves or came in contact with those who had visited the games.



The report mentions, "Using data abstracted from contact tracing interviews from 11 June to 7 July 2021, we identified 2,632 cases who self-reported attendance at EURO 2020-related events.”



It also adds that the peak of the cases was observed around 21 June, three days after England Vs Scotland match. "The peak in cases occurred on 21 June 2021, 3 days after the England vs Scotland match at the Wembley Stadium and declined gradually following Scotland’s elimination from the championship on 22 June 2021. Approximately 4% of the 63,874 new SARS-CoV-2 cases reported in Scotland from 11 June to 7 July were related to EURO 2020. Travelling to London was reported by 61% of the 2,632 cases.", the statement read.

Scotland's early exit from the tournament has subsequently subsided the COVID-19 surge

The researchers also point out that Scotland’s early exit from the tournament should is the potential reason behind the subsequent fall in the COVID-19 figures, had there been more matches, the chances of further spread of coronavirus have been increased.



The tournament was held under the shadow of a widespread surge of Delta variants in European countries. Despite, efforts being made by officials to take all preventive measures during the tournament to contain the spread of COVID-19, researchers suggest that small domestic gatherings to celebrate and watch the games have played a huge role in this surge.

"The majority of the cases reported attending unofficial Euro 2020 events linked to smaller gatherings such as house parties, visits to pubs and restaurants, as well as extended travel highlighting a need for targeted guidance on how to safely celebrate in small informal gatherings with appropriate social distancing, proper ventilation and mask wearing in closed spaces", the report read.



With AP inputs



Image: AP