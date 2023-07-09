Riot-riddled France Bans Sale Of Fireworks Ahead Of Bastille Day To 'protect The French'

The French government has prohibited the sale of fireworks ahead of Bastille Day, a move that could dial down a national holiday already marred by raging protests across France. In a conversation with Le Parisien on Saturday, PM Elisabeth Borne announced that a string of restrictions has been put in place for July 14.

The move comes in a bid to subdue the unrest in France that was sparked by the police killing of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk in a suburb last month. Officials and local authorities fear that the upcoming national holiday could trigger further chaos, and therefore “massive” steps need to be taken to “protect the French".

“Only professionals, who will organize the fireworks in the municipalities, will be able to buy them,” the premier said, adding that a decree would be issued on Sunday on implementing the ban. This comes two days after government spokesperson Olivier Veran assured that authorities would do “everything to ensure… security and public tranquility” on Bastille Day.

What sparked the French riots?

Despite speculations, there has been no confirmation on whether the holiday would be called off amid the riots, which have turned the spotlight to the problem of police brutality in France. Merzouk was shot dead on June 27 while trying to flee after being stopped by the police. The officer involved in the shooting was later placed in custody and charged with homicide.

The days after Merzouk's death saw massive rioting, with protesters engaging in clashes with police and throwing stones and Molotov cocktails. In the city of Marseille, 400 businesses suffered major damages and vandalism. So far, more than 4,000 people have been detained, including about 1,200 minors, according to RT News.