Riot-wary France Bans Annual March Dedicated To Man Who Died In Police Custody

In a move that has sparked anger and legal action, French authorities have banned the annual march dedicated Adama Traoré, a 24-year-old black man who died in police custody on July 8, 2016. The decision comes amidst heightened tensions following the recent shooting death of Nahel, a 17-year-old of Algerian descent, by police officers during a traffic stop in Nanterre, a banlieue of Paris.

The march, scheduled to take place on Saturday, was prohibited by the police prefect of Val-d'Oise, citing potential threats to public order in the towns of Persan and Beaumont-sur-Oise, which had experienced unrest following Nahel's death. The prefect's office expressed concerns over the presence of "disruptive elements" at the event, as per a report from The Guardian. However, supporters of the Traoré justice campaign, which had backed Nahel's mother in Nanterre, argue that banning the march could further inflame sentiments surrounding police brutality and racial discrimination.

Traoré family vow to challenge the ban in court

The Traoré justice campaign emphasized that the annual Adama Traoré march has been held peacefully for the past seven years and described it as a "precious and necessary commemoration" for the families affected by police violence and those advocating for equality and an end to police impunity. Activists and Traoré's family have vowed to challenge the ban in court.

The French government is grappling with the aftermath several nights of unrest that erupted across the country in response to Nahel's death. The violence saw widespread clashes between young protesters and police officers, resulting in numerous fires, vehicle torchings, damage to public buildings, and looting of shops and supermarkets. The ban on the Adama Traoré march adds to the already tense atmosphere and raises questions about freedom of assembly and the right to peaceful protest.

As tensions persist, the ban on the Adama Traoré march stands as a contentious decision, prompting discussions about the balance between public order and the right to protest. It also shines forth a light on the urgent need for a comprehensive examination of police practices and alleged systemic racism within law enforcement agencies.