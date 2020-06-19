RIP Maurice: The Noisy French Cockerel Dies Aged Six

A French cockerel named Maurice who was taken to court over his early morning crowing has died at the age of six. According to the media reports, Maurice gained huge international support and became very famous after finding himself at the centre of a legal dispute over noise pollution. As per the reports, the court ruled in Maurice's favour in 2019 allowing him to live out the rest of his life at home on the island of Oléron.

Noisy bird died in May

While the noisy bird reportedly died in May, his owner named Corinne Fessaau revealed the news later. The owner reportedly said that with the coronavirus lockdown, people around the world had a lot to worry about. She added that they have bought a new cockerel and has also named it Maurice. She further added that the new cockerel will never be like the old Maurice.

According to the reports, Maurice had to fight a legal battle as he was accused of causing excessive noise by an older couple who owns a holiday home in Oléron. But in September last year, the judge ruled in favour of Maurice's owner and directed the plaintiffs to pay €1,000 in damages. According to the reports, the court verdict prompted a debate in France with hundreds of thousands of people signing her online petition to save Maurice.

IMAGE: PIXABAY