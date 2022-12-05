Role Model, Bridge For Many Countries: German FM Lauds India As It Assumes G20 Presidency

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock who will arrive on a two-day visit to India, starting from Monday, called India a "solid democracy and a role model for many countries" worldwide.

Before departing for New Delhi, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, "In the final month of Germany's G7 presidency, I'm visiting India just days after it took over the G20 presidency. My talks will also focus on the most urgent tasks of our time - containing the climate crisis and maintaining rules-based international order," ANI reported.

In final month of Germany's G7 presidency, I'm visiting India just days after it took over G20 presidency. My talks will also focus on most urgent tasks of our time - containing climate crisis & maintaining rules-based int'l order: German Foreign Min Annalena Baerbock



"At the G20 summit in Bali, India showed that it is ready to play its role globally. The clearer positioning of the G20 against the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine is ultimately also thanks to India," she added.

Baerbock also highlighted the importance of India in the world by calling the country-- "bridge for many countries". "As an emerging economic power and a solid democracy, India is both a role model and a bridge for many countries in the world, despite all the internal social challenges. And a natural partner of Germany," the German Foreign Minister said, ANI reported.

It is pertinent to mention that India assumed the presidency of the G20-- a grouping of the world’s 20 largest economies on December 1.

First Sherpa meeting under India's G20 presidency

On Sunday, in Rajasthan's Udaipur. the first Sherpa meeting under India's G20 presidency began that would give India the opportunity to put the agenda of developing countries before the leaders' summit next September. India's Sherpa Amitabh Kant set the tone for the meeting by flagging issues such as charting the path for inclusive, resilient and sustainable growth, accelerating the pace of creating better livelihood and improving healthcare and quality of life as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, Amitabh Kant on Monday said, "Yesterday there was a session on a range of priority areas. There was a focus on women's leadership & climate finance. We've circulated 14 issue notes along our working groups, these have been read by all countries and will be subject to debate and discussion here."

Adding further he said, "There is a lot of crisis in the world including disrupted supply chains, geopolitics, global debt, climate finance and other challenges. A crisis is an opportunity and this (G20 presidency) is the greatest opportunity we have got."

Notably, the G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

India has included Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates as guest countries during its presidency.