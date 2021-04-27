Romania Expels Russian Envoy To Express Czech Support Over Spy, Sabotage Row

Escalating the spat with Moscow, Europe’s Romania on Monday expelled a Russian diplomat in support with the Czech Republic, prompting Russia to dismiss an Italian envoy in a retaliatory move. The Russian embassy official is recent to get expelled from EU country over spy and sabotage row with Moscow, as the EU, Russia, and NATO have launched a series of diplomatic expulsions. In an official statement, Monday, Romania’s foreign ministry condemned the “questionable actions and activities" of Alexey Grishaev, a deputy military attaché at the Russian Embassy in Bucharest. Grishaev has “contravene the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations since 1961,” Romania’s foreign ministry stated.

Following Romania’s expulsion, Russia's ambassador to Romania, Valery Kuzmin, told Moscow’s state-run news agency TASS that Romania’s decision “is undeniably an unfriendly one and Moscow reserves the right to take relevant measures in response.” Shortly afterward, Moscow expelled an Italian naval attaché, the Italian Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement. Furthermore, Russia called Italy's ambassador to its foreign ministry condemning the expulsion of two Russian diplomats and arrest of an Italian navy captain Walter Biot, deployed with the office of the Chief of the Defense Staff, for their alleged involvement in espionage. Italy had announced last month that its law enforcement officers had detained the Russian Embassy officials in a parking lot in Rome, adding that the two were accused of "serious crimes tied to spying and state security."

'Unfounded, unjust' move

After Russia’s departure of an Italian envoy in retaliation to Italy’s actions, the EU nation lambasted Moscow’s move calling it as “unfounded and unjust” as the row over the spying allegations spiked. “We consider the decision unfounded and unjust because it is in retaliation for a legitimate measure taking by the Italian authorities in defense of their own security,” Italy’s foreign ministry, in a statement, wrote. Moreover, Russia’s relations with the Czech Republic turned bitter after Prague stepped in and accused Russian military intelligence as responsible for the deadly explosion at an ammunition depot in 2014. As Prague expelled over 18 Russian diplomats from Europe, Moscow asked 20 Czech embassy staff members to pack up and leave the country within 24 hours.