Romanian Authorities Indict Andrew Tate, Brother On Charges Of Rape & Human Trafficking

Romanian authorities have charged self-proclaimed ‘Alpha Male’ and controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate with rape and human trafficking. While the two controversial brothers are currently under house arrest, the Romanian authorities have decided to send them and two other suspects on trial, The Independent reported. The charges also state that the Tate brothers formed a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Tate brothers along with two Romanian female suspects were held in police custody from December 29 last year. They remained behind bars till March 31 before a Bucharest court put all four of them under house arrest. Throughout the whole ordeal, the Tate brothers have vehemently denied all allegations. Former kickboxer Andrew Tate was charged with allegedly raping one of the victims while Tristan has been charged with instigating others to stoke violence.

What happens next?

While the Romanian prosecutor has charged the brothers with the crimes, the trial will not start immediately. Under Romanian law, the case will now be sent to the court’s preliminary chamber where a judge will have 60 days to inspect the matter and ensure that it has legality to it, Independent reported. The former kickboxers who have both US and British nationality have now become the most high-profile suspects to be sent to trial in Romania for human trafficking.

In the indictment, the Romanian prosecutors alleged that the pair recruited their alleged victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage. Meanwhile, the Tate brothers' spokesperson said that they will continue to prove their “innocence in court”. “We embrace the opportunity it presents to demonstrate their innocence,” the spokesperson asserted.