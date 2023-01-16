Romanian Authorities Seize Around $4million Worth Of Assets From 'Alpha Male' Andrew Tate

Romanian authorities have claimed that they have seized nearly $4 million worth of assets that belong to controversial social media influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate. The self-proclaimed “Alpha male” was arrested by the Romanian authorities over human trafficking and rape charges. Last month, the Romanian Directorate for the Investigation of Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) stated that they have detained the social media influencer and his brother Tristan Tate and raided their homes. Many believed that it was the Pizza box clap-back video of Tate to Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg that revealed their location to the Romanian authorities. However, police denied this claim.

On Saturday, Romania’s Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ANABI) asserted in a press release that roughly $3,942,700 worth of assets had been seized from the Tate brother’s house. The ANABI stated that among the things that have been seized, 29 seized assets are motor vehicles, luxury watches, and a stash of money in several different currencies. The ANABI also made it clear in their statement that the seizures were ordered by the prosecutors of the DIICOT. According to the BBC, the Romanian police is now planning to expand their investigation into Tate’s case.

Tate in deep waters as police investigation expands

In the Saturday statement, the ANABI asserted that the whole ordeal was carried out with the assistance of representatives from the Organized Crime Service - Ilfov Police County inspectorate and Ilfov Traffic Service and Gendarmery County Inspectorate. According to BBC, the Romanian authorities have raided seven more properties of Tate including the newly renovated luxury villa located beneath the Carpathian Mountains. Despite all these allegations, some fans of the social media influencer who is known for his misogynist take on life, are refusing to believe that Tate is at fault.

The Romanian authorities want to find out whether he lured the women to Romania with a serious relationship or the Tate brothers are forcing the victims to work for them as models in adult entertainment chat rooms. The Romanian authorities also believe that how Andrew Tate managed to gain this colossal wealth will also be a key part of the investigation. The DIICOT confirmed that six women have been identified as the victim of Tate’s ploy, however, two of the identified women have publicly denied any mistreatment by the Tate brothers. Hence, the tussle between the infamous social media star and the Romanian police authorities continues.