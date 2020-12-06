Romanian Voters Cast Ballots In Legislative Polls; Here's Everything You Need To Know

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, Romanians on December 6 cast their votes in the legislative elections which is expected to restore some measure of stability in the country.

Romania has the European Union’s highest emigration rates. The governing pro-European liberals are expected to win the parliamentary election despite criticism of their handling of the pandemic. According to the pre-election polls, the vote is likely to favour reform-oriented politicians united in their resolve to keep Romania in step with the EU mainstream and away from the camp of other post-communist nations, such as Hungary and Poland, with their populist, Euroskeptic leaders.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has pledged to modernise one of the EU’s poorest countries and keep it on a pro-European path. Orban has been running a minority government for the past year and his party, National Liberal Party (PNL), appears to become the top vote-getter. According to a recent opinion poll published by IMAS institute also showed PNL garnering 28 per cent of the vote, ahead of the main opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) at 23 per cent.

Romania elections

Back in 2016, PSD won the election and ran through three prime ministers before PNL first took the reins of a minority government a year ago. The PSD-led government had drawn criticism from the EU for its interference with the judiciary and a cascade of corruption scandals involving some of its most prominent members. PSD’s chaotic tenure had also triggered two years of massive demonstrations that gave voice to a new generation of relatively young, foreign-educated European politicians who pointed out the widespread graft and fraud in the country’s government ministries and state institutions.

The recently-formed centre-right party, on the other hand, have the advantage of being supported by President Klaus Iohannis, who has brushed aside criticism that he is disrespecting his constitutional role by campaigning for the PNL. The liberal party is a more organised new force - USR-Plus, a mix of pro-EU technocrats and social justice and anti-corruption activists that coalesced last year into a progressive political alliance. The party has targeted young and disillusioned voters, including with pledges to depoliticize and fully reform Romania's civil service and eradicate corruption.

PNL has also promised to eliminate income tax for minimum-wage workers and create well-paying jobs to lure back young, highly educated Romanians who have been leaving since the county joined the EU in 2007. Further, the alliance has also pledged not to be a part of a parliamentary majority that would include the PSD, which has accused prominent USR-PLUS members of being part of dark anti-Romanian conspiracy linked to Hungarian-American philanthropist George Soros. The alliance has also indicated that it has no intention of playing second fiddle to the PNL in a future coalition government.

