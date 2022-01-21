Rose-shaped Coral Reef Discovered Near Tahiti Coast, Diver Calls It 'magical' | Watch

A coral reef has been discovered off the coast of Tahiti, French Polynesia. The discovery of one of the largest coral reefs has been made in the scientific research mission supported by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The rose-shaped coral reef was approximately 3 kilometres in length and between 30 metres and 60/65 metres wide and it was found at a depth of between 30 to 65 metres.

Alexis Rosenfeld, French Photographer and founder of the 1 Ocean Campaign who led the diving mission called the experience to witness the coral reef "magical". Dr Laetitia Hedouin, France's National Centre of Scientific Research (CNRS) in the press release highlighted that French has suffered a bleaching event in 2019 and insisted that the reef does not seem to be affected by the event. Hedouin added that the discovery of the reef in a pristine is "good news" and emphasised that it can encourage "future conservation." The expedition is part of UNESCO's global approach to mapping the ocean.

“It was magical to witness giant, beautiful rose corals which stretch for as far as the eye can see. It was like a work of art,” said Alexis Rosenfeld.

A scientific research mission supported by @UNESCO has discovered one of the world's largest coral reefs off the coast of Tahiti.



This highly unusual discovery is a great leap forward for #science!



Read more about @AlexisRosenfeld's #1Ocean project: https://t.co/l3RBzo9QRR pic.twitter.com/XuW9CpXTDc — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳😷 (@UNESCO) January 20, 2022

'Highly unusual discovery'

The UNESCO in the press release called the discovery 'highly unusual' as the vast majority of the world’s known coral reefs are found at depths of up to 25m. The discovery has suggested the presence of more large reefs at depth of more than 30 metres, which is the ocean’s ‘twilight zone’. Praising the “incredible work” of scientists who suspected the presence of coral reefs off the coast of Tahiti, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay stated that only 20% of the entire seabed has been mapped. As per the press release, the Coral reefs are an important food source for other organisms and locating them can help in the research around biodiversity.

"To date, we know the surface of the moon better than the deep ocean. Only 20% of the entire seabed has been mapped. This remarkable discovery in Tahiti demonstrates the incredible work of scientists who, with the support of UNESCO, further the extent of our knowledge about what lies beneath," Audrey Azouleay said in the press release.

(Image: Twitter/@UNESCO)