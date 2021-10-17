Russia: 18 Die After Drinking Alcohol Containing Methanol In Yekaterinburg

At least 18 people have died in Russia’s city of Yekaterinburg after drinking alcohol-containing excessive methanol. Law enforcement authorities arrested two people in connection with the deaths, told the investigating agencies to TASS. The accused are now facing the risk of up to 10 years of imprisonment for killing scores of people by selling spiked alcohol. According to the report published on October 16, the deceased were sold the alcohol between the 7 and 14 October which allegedly contained excessive methanol that is used for industrial purposes.

TASS cited a spokesman for the Russian Interior Ministry's branch for the Sverdlovsk region, Valery Gorelykh, as saying that those detained were all local residents born in 1978 and 1967. While the motive remains unclear, those arrested by Russia's Investigative Committee knowingly sold the booze to the people that were dead from alcohol poisoning. "Police officers are looking into the suspects' connections and into how long they had been involved in illegal business," he said, adding, "They are also establishing the exact number of victims.” If found guilty of negligently selling alcohol that caused the death of several people, those apprehended will be handed stern punishment. The incident came to light after a probe was launched into the illegal sale of alcohol in southwest Russia.

64 poisoned in Orenburg last week

In the Orenburg region of Russia, it was found that nearly 64 people were poisoned by counterfeit alcohol, of whom, 34 had succumbed due to poisoning, 25 were admitted to hospitals with serious repercussions, and at least seven others are being treated as outpatients. TASS had reported last week, that methanol was discovered in the blood of those who had been poisoned, with concentrations three to five times higher than the deadly dose. Despite the Kremlin's anti-counterfeit alcohol effort, the problem of counterfeit alcohol poisoning has long plagued the country, according to TASS. Over 70 individuals were killed in Irkutsk, Russia, in December 2016 due to the consumption of counterfeit alcoholic beverages

Tatiana Savinova, the region's health minister told a news briefing that half of those killed by counterfeit alcohol died before receiving medical help. She wrote on the ministry's Instagram account that, "50% of those who consumed the alcohol had died before medics arrived and 94% of those admitted to the hospital died during the first 24 hours."