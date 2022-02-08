Russia Accepts France's De-escalation Proposal Amid Fears Over NATO's Presence In Ukraine

In an effort to reduce tensions between Russia and Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron flew to Moscow to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Macron called for de-escalation as he began talks with Putin in the Kremlin. He highlighted the importance of dialogue to build "stability and security on the European continent," according to AP. The development comes as the Western nations have alleged Russia of planning an attack on Ukraine.

Macron meets Putin

Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron met for hours in Moscow. After meeting the French President Putin has described the talks in Moscow as 'businesslike'. Russian President pointed out that the US and its NATO allies have not accepted their demands for security guarantees. He asserted that NATO members lecture them on troops movement on their own territory and insisted that they "cast them as a threat of Russian invasion in Ukraine," according to AP. However, Putin added that some of the proposals presented by Macron could be the basis for the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine. He further informed that two leaders have agreed to have a call after French President Emmanuel Macron visits Ukraine.

French President calls for de-escalation

After he held talks with Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that the coming days will be important and "deep discussions" will be required to develop "new guarantees for peace and security" on the European continent. As he began talks with the Russian President, Emmanuel Macron said, "Dialogue is necessary because that's the only thing that will help, in my views, to build a context of security and stability on the European continent," as per AP. Further, he stated that he is ready to start developing "an effective response." Vladimir Putin highlighted that France and Russia share common concerns about the security situation in Europe. He appreciated Macron's efforts in ensuring "an equal security" in Europe and trying to settle the Ukrainian crisis. The Western nations have raised concerns over Russia's possible military action against Ukraine over the presence of 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine. Russia has denied the allegations of the West and insisted that it's their right to move troops in their territory.

