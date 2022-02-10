Russia & Belarus All Set To Begin Joint Military Exercise Amid Tensions With Ukraine

As the tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to escalate, Russia and Belarus are all set to start their joint military drills on Thursday, 10 February. The Russia - Belarus joint military drills will be conducted for 10 days. For the joint military exercise, Russia has moved around 30,000 troops and fighter jets to Belarus, The Guardian reported.

Valery Gerasimov, the head of the Russian general staff reached Belarus on Wednesday to oversee the drills. Two battalions of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and numerous fighter jets have been brought by Russia to Belarus for joint military exercises with the Belarusian army. As per the news report, satellite imagery has shown that much of the hardware has been moved to places that are near the Ukraine border. About 30,000 troops will participate in the joint military drill that will last for 10 days and will begin on 10 February.

Joint military exercise to end on February 20

Artyom Shraibman, a Belarusian political analyst told The Guardian that Belarus authorities will not be able to resist giving their soil to Russia for whatever reason they require it. Belarus authorities will allow Russia to use their territory for marching through, using military facilities of Belarus and even making use of air defence system. While speaking to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin told him that Russian troops will exit from Belarus on the day joint military drills end which is February 20.

Belarus-Ukraine relations

Reportedly, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko remained neutral when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014. Lukashenko did not recognise Crimea as Russian territory and maintained warm relations with the Ukraine President, Petro Poroshenko. Further, when the present Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was elected in 2019, Alexander Lukashenko again offered the hand of friendship to Kyiv and called Belarus a "kind and reliable" partner of Ukraine, as per the news report. The tensions between Ukraine and Russia have escalated drastically in recent weeks as the West has alleged Russia of planning an invasion of Ukraine over Russian troops build-up at the border. However, Russia has denied the allegations of planning an attack on Kyiv and further insisted that they have the right to have troops movement in the country.

Image: AP