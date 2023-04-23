Russia Announces Expulsion Of Over '20 German Diplomats' As A Tit-for-tat Move

On Saturday, the foreign ministry of Russia announced that it would be expelling German diplomats from the country as a reciprocal measure. This decision was made in response to the German authorities' recent move to expel additional Russian diplomatic staff from Germany, as per the Russian ministry's claims.

As per an interview with Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on the Zvezda TV Telegram channel on Saturday, over 20 German diplomats are set to be expelled from Russia.

CNN was informed by sources within the German Federal Foreign Office that they have been in communication with the Russian side over the past few weeks regarding the presence of their respective missions abroad. The goal of these talks was reportedly to decrease the Russian intelligence presence in Germany.

"Today's departure of a certain number of Russian embassy staff is related to this," the German foreign ministry sources added.

A statement released by the Russian foreign ministry indicated that in response to what it referred to as "hostile actions" by Berlin, it would be imposing significant restrictions on the maximum number of personnel that German diplomatic missions are allowed to have in Russia.

According to the statement from the Russian foreign ministry, the German ambassador to Russia was informed of the decision on April 5.

In April of 2022, Germany expelled what was described as a "significant number" of Russian officials, prompting Russia to respond by expelling 40 German diplomats later in the same month.

Deteriorating relations between Moscow & Berlin

Since Moscow sent its military forces to Ukraine in February 2022, leading to a response from the West in the form of sanctions on Russia and weapons support for Ukraine, the previously amicable relationship between Russia and Germany has deteriorated significantly. Germany had previously been the largest purchaser of Russian oil and gas.

"The German authorities have decided on another mass expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in Germany," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

"We strongly condemn these actions by Berlin, which continues to demonstratively destroy the entire array of Russian-German relations."

The German Foreign Ministry stated that it had acknowledged the Russian announcement.