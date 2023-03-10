Russia Bans Entry For Citizens From Baltic States, Including Latvia, Lithuania, & Estonia

The Russian authorities have banned entry for 144 citizens of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, including ministers, parliamentarians, and public figures, as per multiple media reports. This step by the Russian Federation comes after Baltic countries, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia restricted border crossings for Russians who have Schengen visas, on September 7, 2022. This announcement of Moscow's move was made by Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics.

The decision by the Baltic countries was made after a meeting between the eight Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers. This came after an announcement by Rinkevics in which a joint agreement was reached "in principle" to restrict entry through Russian and Belarusian borders to Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania for Russian citizens with EU Schengen visas, reported Politico.

While announcing the restrictions against Russia, the Latvian Foreign Minister said, "What we have seen in the last couple of weeks and months, is that the number of border crossings by Russian citizens holding Schengen visas has dramatically increased. This is becoming a public security issue, this is also an issue of a moral and political nature."

Russia bans 144 citizens of Baltic States

In response to the decision taken by the Baltic countries, now the Russian government has imposed a ban on 144 citizens, reported RIA, a Russian state-owned domestic news agency. “A decision has been made to include the most hostile ministers, parliamentarians, public figures, and journalists from Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia into the Russian “stop list,” read the statement released by the Russian Foreign ministry. The statement didn't mention any names.

According to the statement released by the foreign ministry, the list of 144 citizens of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia would include those who have been involved "in the barbaric campaign launched by the authorities of these states for the mass demolition of monuments to Soviet soldiers-liberators, the persecution of the Russian-speaking population, the rewriting of history, the glorification of Nazism and the criminal line being pursued to escalate the Ukrainian conflict and inflate the Kyiv regime weapons."

Russia's foreign ministry has imposed the ban in view of the response to “active lobbying by the Baltic states for sanctions and other measures against Russia, interference in our internal affairs, inciting Russophobic sentiments.” However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has opposed such bans and restrictions as he argued that it would also stop Russian dissidents and critics of Putin's war from entering the EU.