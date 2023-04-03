Russia Blames Ukraine For Bomb That Killed Military Blogger Vladlen Tatarsky

Russia's top counterterrorism agency said Monday that the bombing attack that killed a well-known Russian military blogger was staged by Ukrainian security agencies.

Russian officials said Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, was killed Sunday as he was leading a discussion at a cafe on the banks of the Neva River in the historic heart of St. Petersburg.

Over 30 people were wounded by the blast, and 10 of them remain in grave condition, according to the authorities.

The National Anti-Terrorist Committee, a state structure that coordinates counterterrorism, said that the attack on Tatarsky was “planned by Ukrainian special services” with the involvement of people who have cooperated with an anti-corruption foundation created by jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. It noted that the arrested suspect was an “active supporter” of Navalny's group.