Russia Casts Doubt Whether Putin Will Attend G20 In Indonesia As Zelenskyy Accepts Invite

After informing Jakarta of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intention to participate in the summit of the Group of 20 (G20), the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday has cast doubt about the confirmation of their leader's possible visit. The Kremlin has now said that it has "not yet decided" whether President Putin will attend the meeting. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who will be hosting the event, had confirmed to the reporters about the invitation sent to both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's President Putin. He had also said that the Russian President accepted his invitation to the conference during a phone call.

The Kremlin now says that the format of Putin’s participation will depend on the geopolitical scenario. But it is confirmed that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead a Russian delegation to the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting that will be hosted on Thursday and Friday in Indonesia’s Bali. An aide to the Russian president Yury Ushakov had told Interfax that Putin’s participation — either in person or via video link — is “envisaged” at the meeting.

Meanwhile, registering objection to Putin's invitation due to Russia's brutal war in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had told ZDF in an interview that Bali has to consider "very carefully whether we paralyze the entire G20; I don’t advocate that. In my opinion, the G20 is too important, also for the developing countries, the emerging countries, that we should let this body be broken by Putin.” In a bid to launch talks, Indonesia also invited Zelenskyy, despite Ukraine not being a G20 country.

Blinken to meet Chinese FM not Russia's Sergey Lavrov at G20

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold a rare meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the State Department informed in a statement on Tuesday. While Beijing's support of Moscow in the ongoing war in Ukraine is likely to exacerbate foiled bilateral relations between the US and Chinese officials, Blinken plans to focus on the global food and energy security crisis at the broader G-20 gathering in Indonesia.

It is learned that the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be present in the same room as Blinken but US State Department spokesman Ned Price said he does not expect any meeting between Blinken and Russian Foreign Minster at this week's meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Bali. Accusing Moscow of launching a brutal assualt on the sovereignity of its European ally Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Tuesday at a presser that the “time is not right” for any bilateral engagement between the two diplomats