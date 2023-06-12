Russia Day Marks Nation's Independence. From Who Though?

Why you’re reading this: Today is June 12, an annual occasion for Russia to celebrate its independence. The country has been in the spotlight, though infamously, since it began its 'special military operation' against Ukraine last year. However, the question that arises here is from who Russia celebrates its independence. Let's throw some light on the history to understand this.

3 things you need to know

The Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

The Russian Federation became the Soviet Union's successor state after the Cold War.

Russia Day is celebrated annually on June 12. Back in 1991, the Russian parliament officially declared sovereignty from the Soviet Union. The holiday came into being the next year.

Why is Russia Day celebrated?

You see, Russia celebrates its national day on June 12. It is a yearly event to commemorate its independence. Though it was originally called Independence Day, it was not a national holiday. The Russian Supreme Assembly in 1992 designated June 12 as a national holiday. Yet Boris Yeltsin, who served as the first president of Russia from 1991 to 1999, declared it again as a national holiday in 1994.

On this day, Russia celebrates the nation’s reestablished independence, the creation of the office of the President, the adoption of the historical national flag, and a new national song. The day got renamed the ‘Day of the Adoption of the Declaration of Sovereignty of the Russian Federation’.

Later on February 1, 2002, it was renamed again to 'Russia Day'.

How did the Russians react to the change?

Many Russians still think that this holiday is Russia's Independence Day, as per some surveys. However, the holiday has never had such a name in official documents. Russia Day particularly rose to prominence in 2003, when it was actively promoted by President Vladimir Putin. Just four years ago, then-Russian Interior Ministry spokesperson Irina Volk told TASS that over 4,200 celebratory events were held across the country on Russia Day, with more than five million people revelling in them.