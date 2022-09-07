Russia 'desperately' Purchasing Rockets, Artillery Shells From N Korea As Sanctions Bite

As Moscow felt the shockwaves of the US-led European economic sanctions instated due to its unprovoked and unjustified military invasion of Ukraine, it is now struggling with a dearth of military hardware due to a lack of global acquisition options for the key components and chips. Russia, therefore, is purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from the isolated state of North Korea to replenish its weaponry lost in Ukraine to the armed conflict and "re-energise its offensive," a declassified US intelligence report accessed by the Associated Press revealed on Tuesday.

The Russian ministry of defence is “in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for use on the battlefield in Ukraine”, a defence official, who discussed the latest US intelligence on the war on condition of anonymity, said.

Russian military weapons use critical specialist components manufactured 'abroad'

Russia’s advanced weaponry systems deployed on the battlefield are heavily dependent upon critical specialist components manufactured abroad, according to the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) analysis. The newly downgraded intelligence by Washington revealed on Tuesday that Moscow is now turning to the communist nation North Korea for procuring the military equipment which demonstrates that “the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions.”

Moscow also felicitated the purchase of the Iranian-manufactured drones to deploy on battlefield in Ukrainian regions as war entered the seventh month. Although, the White House announced last week that Russia faced technical glitch with Iranian-manufactured Mohajer-6 and Shahed-series unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in August. Pyongyang, that has been vocal in support of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, has decried West’s “hegemony" and blamed United States for destabilizing the regional peace.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia. Credit: AP

Last week, North Korea also announced sending construction workers to help in the rebuilding efforts of Russian-occupied territories in the eastern Donbass region. The idea was first endorsed by senior Russian officials and diplomats, who maintained that DPRK could send "cheap and hard-working workforce" that can be thrown into the “most arduous conditions" to rebuild the war torn occupied regions. In this regard, North Korea’s ambassador to Moscow held a meeting with envoys from two Russia-backed separatist territories of Donetsk and Luhansk.

North Korean construction workers labor in the Mansudae area of Pyongyang, North Korea. Credit: AP

In July, North Korea and Syria, two of Moscow's staunch allies other than China became first to recognize the independence of these occupied breakaway regions. Experts believe that DPRK exporting construction workers would contribute to a long-term North Korean strategy of strengthening bilateral cooperation with Russia and China.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin welcomed North Korea's offer in rebuilding efforts of eastern Donbass. Lim Soo-ho, a senior analyst at the Institute for National Security Strategy, a think tank run by South Korea’s spy agency maintained in an interview with Associated Press that for Russia, the idea of allowing the North Korean workers to rebuild regions postwar "has real merits."